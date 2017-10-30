He sent his ex-girlfriend 144 ‘nasty’ texts. Judge orders him to say 144 nice things.

More Videos 3:15 Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him Pause 1:09 Lowcountry kids reveal their Halloween candy preferences 1:13 Former Clemson coach Danny Ford honored for Hall of Fame induction 1:05 Run, Jake, Run: Taking stock of Bentley's wheels 0:49 What we learned in South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt 1:32 Why is there a teaching crisis in SC? 2:15 Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 1:28 SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers 0:57 Look inside the new LulaRoe distribution center 1:17 Halloween at Clinton Sease Farm Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Classmates show kindness after girl falls off stage Olivia Renaud, performing in Hilton Head Island Elementary School's production of James and the Giant Peach, took a tumble off stage but came back to finish the show. Olivia Renaud, performing in Hilton Head Island Elementary School's production of James and the Giant Peach, took a tumble off stage but came back to finish the show. Submitted/Staff video

Olivia Renaud, performing in Hilton Head Island Elementary School's production of James and the Giant Peach, took a tumble off stage but came back to finish the show. Submitted/Staff video