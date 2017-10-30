When is Daylight Saving Time and why do we still turn clocks back?

More Videos 1:12 Former Trump campaign chair Manafort indicted for money laundering Pause 3:15 Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 2:23 Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values 1:13 Former Clemson coach Danny Ford honored for Hall of Fame induction 1:05 Run, Jake, Run: Taking stock of Bentley's wheels 2:15 Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 1:32 Why is there a teaching crisis in SC? 0:49 What we learned in South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt 1:25 Gamecocks turn attention to big game vs. Georgia 2:21 Why this aspiring SC teacher fled the classroom Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Do we still need Daylight Saving Time? Learn why we change clocks twice a year in this brief history of Daylight Saving Time. Learn why we change clocks twice a year in this brief history of Daylight Saving Time. Sohail Al-Jamea and Amy Chance McClatchy

Learn why we change clocks twice a year in this brief history of Daylight Saving Time. Sohail Al-Jamea and Amy Chance McClatchy