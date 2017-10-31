South Dakota football players accused in sex assault

National

October 31, 2017

VERMILLION, S.D.

Two University of South Dakota football players face charges in an alleged sex assault this month at an off-campus residence.

Police in Vermillion, South Dakota, say Danny Rambo and Dale Williamson turned themselves in without incident Monday. Rambo is charged with rape and Williamson with attempted rape.

School officials say they received a complaint last week about the Oct. 22 alleged attack and turned it over to police.

University president James W. Abbott says the school is assisting police following the "very troubling accusation."

The school's website says Rambo is a junior defensive back from Texarkana, Texas, who was an honorable mention in the Missouri Valley Football Conference selection in 2016. Williamson, from Donalsonville, Georgia, is a sophomore defensive back who played in five games last year.

Police say the investigation continues.

