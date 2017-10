So it’s Halloween Day, you don’t have a costume ready and you don’t want to spend a ton of money? Don’t fret, we got you covered.

A recent LendEDU poll found the average American spends $70.81. on a Halloween costume and millennials actually spend less on costumes averaging $66 per person, according to Forbes.

We’ve got ideas for the whole family made from either household items or a quick trip to the thrift store.