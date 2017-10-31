This photo was alleged to show Adolf Hitler as he was hiding in South America after World War II.
This photo was alleged to show Adolf Hitler as he was hiding in South America after World War II. Screenshot from CIA documents
This photo was alleged to show Adolf Hitler as he was hiding in South America after World War II. Screenshot from CIA documents

National

Hitler may have escaped Germany for South America, say CIA memos from the JFK files

By Josh Magness

jmagness@mcclatchy.com

October 31, 2017 12:09 PM

It’s regarded as a historical fact that Adolf Hitler killed himself on April 30, 1945, when it became increasingly clear that Nazi Germany would fall to Allied forces.

But a handful of recently-declassified CIA documents, unveiled with the highly anticipated JFK files last week, show that the Central Intelligence Agency was investigating whether Hitler escaped from Europe and was hiding in Colombia in 1954.

The first document, dated Oct. 3, 1955, says that an unnamed CIA agent referred to as “CIMELODY-3” was contacted by “a trusted friend who served under his command in Europe and who is presently residing in Maracaibo (Venezuela).”

That friend, who also remained anonymous, told the CIA agent that a former German SS trooper named Phillip Citroen told him that Hitler was actually still alive — and that the former dictator could no longer be prosecuted as a criminal of war because it had been over 10 years since the end of World War II.

Citroen, according to the document, said he had been talking to Hitler “about once a month” during a business trip that took him to Colombia, where he said Hitler was hiding.

The former German SS trooper also told CIMELODY-3’s friend that he posed with the alleged Hitler for a photograph, which was included in the CIA memo.

Citroen said he is on the left side of the image, while the man he claims to be Hitler is on the right. The back of the image said “Adolf Shrittelmayor, Tunga, Colombia, 1954.”

Screen Shot 2017-10-31 at 11.15.54 AM
This photo was alleged to show Adolf Hitler as he was hiding in South America after World War II.
Screenshot from CIA documents

Citroen also told CIMELODY-3’s friend that Hitler moved to Argentina around Jan. 1955, the memo details.

Another document, this one dated Oct. 17, 1955, provided more information, citing “an undated memorandum, believed to have been written in about mid February 1954.”

According to that CIA memo, Citroen told a former member of the CIA base in Maricaibo that he met a person “who strongly resembled and claimed to be” Hitler in “Residencias Coloniales,” which was located in Tunja, Colombia. The document says that Citroen claimed many former Nazis were living in that area — and that they held the alleged Hitler in high esteem, “addressing him as ‘der Fuhrer’ and affording him the Nazi salute and storm-trooper adulation.”

But the CIA remained skeptical — in a letter dated Nov. 4, 1955, higher-ups casted doubt on the reports.

“It is felt that enormous efforts (spent trying to confirm the rumors) could be expanded on this matter with remote possibilities of establishing anything concrete,” the letter said. “Therefore, we suggest that this matter be dropped.”

That appears to be the final document released with the JFK files about Hitler potentially hiding in South America.

Even though seemingly nothing came from the reports, a source at the Department of Defense told NationalInterest.org that it’s still interesting someone at the CIA spent any time on the case at all.

“The source thought it worthy of sending up to HQ which is notable,” the source said. “Even at the time, those guys had to do a lot of separating the wheat from the chaff.”

Others have claimed that Hitler found refuge in South America after he was defeated in World War II.

Abel Basti, an Argentine journalist, wrote a book titled “Tras los pasos de Hitler” that tracked the alleged movements of Hitler throughout South America and, more specifically, Colombia, according to Colombia Reports.

“I have a CIA document that says that Hitler was in Colombia, also a CIA photo of Hitler in the town of Tunja where he met with another Nazi named Phillipe Citroën in 1954,” he said, according to Colombia Reports.

There was additional controversy surrounding Hitler’s death in 2009, when U.S. researchers say they conducted a DNA test for an hour on what the Russian government claimed was a skull fragment from the German dictator.

The researchers found it belonged to “a woman between the ages of 20 and 40,” Nick Bellantoni, from the University of Connecticut, told ABC News.

More Videos

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

Pause
Look inside the new LulaRoe distribution center 0:57

Look inside the new LulaRoe distribution center

Jeff Scott previews Clemson game vs NC State 2:23

Jeff Scott previews Clemson game vs NC State

Run, Jake, Run: Taking stock of Bentley's wheels 1:05

Run, Jake, Run: Taking stock of Bentley's wheels

What South Carolina's players from Georgia want to show the Bulldogs 0:31

What South Carolina's players from Georgia want to show the Bulldogs

Frank Martin discusses exhibition win for South Carolina basketball 3:30

Frank Martin discusses exhibition win for South Carolina basketball

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Clemson QB Kelly Bryant talks Georgia Tech, previews NC State 2:46

Clemson QB Kelly Bryant talks Georgia Tech, previews NC State

What we learned in South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt 0:49

What we learned in South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt

Bentley, Muschamp share kind words with opposition, each other after Vanderbilt win 0:20

Bentley, Muschamp share kind words with opposition, each other after Vanderbilt win

  • The JFK Assassination: A cast of characters

    As new documents about the killing of President John F. Kennedy are released, The New York Times's Peter Baker walks us through who’s who in this American tragedy.

The JFK Assassination: A cast of characters

As new documents about the killing of President John F. Kennedy are released, The New York Times's Peter Baker walks us through who’s who in this American tragedy.

New York Times

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

Pause
Look inside the new LulaRoe distribution center 0:57

Look inside the new LulaRoe distribution center

Jeff Scott previews Clemson game vs NC State 2:23

Jeff Scott previews Clemson game vs NC State

Run, Jake, Run: Taking stock of Bentley's wheels 1:05

Run, Jake, Run: Taking stock of Bentley's wheels

What South Carolina's players from Georgia want to show the Bulldogs 0:31

What South Carolina's players from Georgia want to show the Bulldogs

Frank Martin discusses exhibition win for South Carolina basketball 3:30

Frank Martin discusses exhibition win for South Carolina basketball

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Clemson QB Kelly Bryant talks Georgia Tech, previews NC State 2:46

Clemson QB Kelly Bryant talks Georgia Tech, previews NC State

What we learned in South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt 0:49

What we learned in South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt

Bentley, Muschamp share kind words with opposition, each other after Vanderbilt win 0:20

Bentley, Muschamp share kind words with opposition, each other after Vanderbilt win

  • Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

    This is Dean Otto in the emergency room after the 2016 crash; at that time, he was paralyzed from the waist down. He talks about what happened next.

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

View More Video