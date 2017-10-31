Utah nurse settles over rough arrest caught on video

FILE - In this July 26, 2017, frame grab from video taken from a police body camera and provided by attorney Karra Porter, nurse Alex Wubbels is arrested by a Salt Lake City police officer at University Hospital in Salt Lake City. Wubbels, who was arrested for refusing to let a police officer draw blood from an unconscious patient said Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, that she was settling with Salt Lake City and the university that runs the hospital for $500,000. Courtesy of Karra Porter via AP, File Salt Lake City Police Department