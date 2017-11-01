The stolen base by Houston Astros centerfielder Cameron Maybin during Game 2 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers meansTaco Bell is offering customers a free Doritos Locos taco from 2 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
The Astros stole a base in the World Series, so you get a free taco

By Tony Adams

November 01, 2017 10:26 AM

If you’re in the vicinity of a Taco Bell eatery Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m., the chain is inviting you to stop in to “steal” a free Doritos Locos taco. It’s courtesy of a stolen base during the World Series between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers.

The freebie is part of a promotion by Taco Bell, which pledged tacos for “all of America” if a player swiped a base during the World Series.

That did occur in the 11th inning of the second game of the series in L.A., with Astros centerfielder Cameron Maybin coming through “in the crunch with the stolen base heard ’round the world,” the chain said. Houston won that game 7-6 in extra innings.

There is a limit of one taco per person at participating locations while supplies last, Taco Bell said.

The Astros and the Dodgers play deciding Game 7 of the World Series tonight in Los Angeles. It’ll be broadcast on Fox, beginning at 8:20 p.m. ET.



