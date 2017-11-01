Donald Trump Jr.’s tweet featured a photo of his daughter, Chloe, dressed in a police officer’s costume and holding a half-full candy basket.
Donald Trump Jr.’s tweet featured a photo of his daughter, Chloe, dressed in a police officer’s costume and holding a half-full candy basket. Screen capture from Twitter

Donald Trump Jr. says he’s taking away his kid’s candy because, you know, socialism

By Lisa Gutierrez

November 01, 2017 11:52 AM

Donald Trump Jr. understands the whole Halloween concept of strangers handing out free candy, right?

A lot of people wondered about that after he tweeted Tuesday about redistributing his daughter’s Halloween candy to teach her about socialism.

“I’m going to take half of Chloe’s candy tonight & give it to some kid who sat at home. It’s never to early to teach her about socialism,” he tweeted along with a photo of his daughter in a police officer’s costume holding a half-full candy bucket.

He was, presumably, joking. But people’s eyes rolled waaaay back in their heads.

Trump’s tweet incited nearly 60,000 comments, some of which took a shot at a grammatical error in his tweet.

People scolded him for using his child to take a political shot.

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, who is no fan of Trump Sr. and his politics, went off on Junior.

Others wondered whether he even knows what socialism is.

