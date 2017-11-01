Alzheimer’s is the sixth-leading cause of death in the U.S.
Alzheimer’s is the sixth-leading cause of death in the U.S. Philip Brooker Miami Herald/TNS file
Alzheimer’s is the sixth-leading cause of death in the U.S. Philip Brooker Miami Herald/TNS file

National

Alzheimer’s may start in blood and move to the brain, study finds

By Scott Berson

November 01, 2017 12:17 PM

Alzheimer’s disease, the terminal brain affliction that leads to confusion, memory loss and eventually death, may actually begin in the blood and larger bodily tissues before progressing into the brain, a new study from the University of British Columbia and Third Military Medical University found.

The study, led by psychiatry professor Weihong Song in Vancouver and neurology professor Yan-Jiang Wang in Chongqing, China and published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry, found that the proteins that contribute to the development of Alzheimer’s disease may actually begin in the body and migrate into the brain later.

The protein is called amyloid-beta, was first identified in 1984 as a probable culprit in Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. Amyloid is created naturally in the blood and muscles, but in Alzheimer’s patients it appears to build up in the brain and create “sticky” plaques that clump up and kill brain cells, the researchers wrote in a press release.

In their study, the researchers surgically attached two mice together in a process called parabiosis – meaning they shared the same blood supply. One of the mice had been genetically modified with a mutant gene that produced high levels of amyloid.

154473_web
Mice were joined together and shared the same blood supply for months.
University of British Columbia

After a year, the normal mice appeared to “contract” Alzheimers just from receiving the blood of their partners, the researchers found. “Not only did the normal mice develop plaques, but also a pathology similar to “tangles”– twisted protein strands that form inside brain cells, disrupting their function and eventually killing them from the inside-out,” the university wrote in the press release.

In fact, the mice began to experience brain impairments after only a few months, the researchers said. Song wrote that this study could help explain how Alzheimer’s progresses, and why it appears to strike older people more often.

“The blood-brain barrier weakens as we age,” Song wrote in the release. “That might allow more amyloid beta to infiltrate the brain, supplementing what is produced by the brain itself and accelerating the deterioration.”

The news could lead to more treatments that focus on targeting the plaques early on, before they begin affecting the brain. Roughly 5 million Americans are living with the disease, and 1 in 3 seniors will eventually die from it or another form of dementia, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Alzheimer’s disease is usually caused by genetic factors and, possibly, certain lifestyle choices that result in a slow build-up of the plaque, according to the National Institutes of Health. It is not known to be transferable through the blood in normal circumstances (the mouse study, where two animals shared the same blood supply for months, was not a normal circumstance), and a 1999 study concluded there was no increased incidence of the disease among those who received blood transfusions.

Related stories from The State

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

Pause
Gulfport man: Police held my my kids at gunpoint 4:49

Gulfport man: Police held my my kids at gunpoint

Huckabee Sanders: White House would support NFL making players stand for anthem 0:48

Huckabee Sanders: White House would support NFL making players stand for anthem

Harvey Weinstein faces more sexual assault allegations 2:52

Harvey Weinstein faces more sexual assault allegations

NFL Commissioner: ‘We believe that everyone should stand for the national anthem’ 2:26

NFL Commissioner: ‘We believe that everyone should stand for the national anthem’

Mid-Carolina tennis returns to title match for second straight year 0:56

Mid-Carolina tennis returns to title match for second straight year

What's next for Hudson's Smokehouse? 0:47

What's next for Hudson's Smokehouse?

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

What South Carolina's players from Georgia want to show the Bulldogs 0:31

What South Carolina's players from Georgia want to show the Bulldogs

Gamecocks facing versatile Saban influenced Georgia defense 0:49

Gamecocks facing versatile Saban influenced Georgia defense

  • Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

    This is Dean Otto in the emergency room after the 2016 crash; at that time, he was paralyzed from the waist down. He talks about what happened next.

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

View More Video