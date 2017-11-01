‘It’s okay to cry.’ A video captures a new dad consoling his son at a doctor’s visit

More Videos 3:15 Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him Pause 0:47 What's next for Hudson's Smokehouse? 2:15 Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 0:49 Gamecocks facing versatile Saban influenced Georgia defense 1:16 What part does Gamecocks run game play in competing with Georgia? 0:20 Bentley, Muschamp share kind words with opposition, each other after Vanderbilt win 0:31 What South Carolina's players from Georgia want to show the Bulldogs 1:33 Echols: We must support Charlottesville leaders in face of terrorism 0:51 SCANA is more than just SCE&G 3:10 House committee wants South Carolinians to get their money back from SCE&G Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral Antwon Lee of Georgia trying to comfort his newborn son Debias King Lee as he got vaccines in October made the rounds on social media and captured hearts. Antwon Lee of Georgia trying to comfort his newborn son Debias King Lee as he got vaccines in October made the rounds on social media and captured hearts. courtesy: Antwon Lee

Antwon Lee of Georgia trying to comfort his newborn son Debias King Lee as he got vaccines in October made the rounds on social media and captured hearts. courtesy: Antwon Lee