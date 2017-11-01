People dressed like Colin Kaepernick this Halloween - both to support and to mock

Halloween is no stranger to controversy. Year after year, the holiday becomes embroiled in concerns about everything from dangerous, drug-laden candy to whether certain kids’ costumes are culturally offensive.
This year was no different in that regard, but this year’s Halloween took place in the midst of a still-smoldering controversy about whether it is appropriate for athletes to kneel in protest during the singing of the U.S. national anthem.
The protests were inspired primarily by the original protests of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who began kneeling during the national anthem in 2016. The issue was reignited with a fury after President Donald Trump suggested at a September rally that the NFL should summarily fire players who kneel.
Searches for “Kaepernick Costume” spiked in the days before Halloween and rose to record levels on the day itself, according to Google Trends, and pictures began appearing on social media of people dressed as the controversial quarterback. Most were children, though there were a few adults as well.
But other photos began surfacing of adults dressing as Kaepernick as a form of mockery too.
A University of Nevada-Reno police officer named Antonio Gutierrez was photographed wearing a costume consisting of a wig, red t-shirt duct-taped to look like a jersey, a beaked prosthetic nose and a sign that read “Will stand for money.”
No disciplinary action to be taken for police officer at U of N where Kaepernick played college ball for Halloween costume mocking him. pic.twitter.com/HHQFWfKmGU— Allen Butler (@abutler04) October 31, 2017
Gutierrez was slammed on social media for the display, prompting an official apology from the department’s chief, who said it it “will be a challenge and will be a priority” to regain the trust of students, reported the Associated Press.
Another man reportedly won a costume contest at a casino in Bossier City, La., dressed in a costume consisting of Kaepernick’s jersey, a wig and a diaper. He was accompanied by another woman dressed in an American flag bodysuit and carrying a sign that read “I stand,” reported the Shreveport Times.
And yet another man, recently enrolled at South Dakota State University, was pictured in blackface wearing a Kaepernick jersey and holding a sign saying “Will stand for money.” He has since apologized and said he did not know blackface was considered racist, reported the Argus Leader.
Man in blackface Colin Kaepernick costume mocking NFL protests causes social media firestorm https://t.co/FV3q3Edsp1 pic.twitter.com/OK6dbD9RMk— Home Run Capital (@HomeRunCapNC) November 1, 2017
Kaepernick has not commented on the costumes directly, but spent much of October 31 retweeting photos of children’s versions of the costumes on Twitter.
Comments