    Listeria is a bacteria that can cause food-borne illness, known as listeriosis. It can grow in foods such as uncooked meats, vegetables, soft cheeses and unpasteurized milk. Doctor Steven Gordon of Cleveland Clinic says that although listeria isn't common, it can be very dangerous.

USDA issues public health alert for Trader Joe’s salad over listeria concerns

November 01, 2017 5:03 PM

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert Tuesday for a certain type of Trader Joe’s salad.

There are concerns that salads with chicken meat products produced by Ghiringhelli Specialty Foods of Vallejo were possibly contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the USDA.

There isn’t a recall because all of the products are believed to be past their “use-by” dates and are no longer being sold.

The salads were produced from Oct. 3 through Oct. 6.

The precise product that is subject to the alert is as follows:

“9.3-oz. plastic container with ‘TRADER JOE’S Broccoli Slaw & Kale Salad with White Chicken Meat’ with use by dates of 10/10/2017, 10/11/2017, 10/12/2017 and 10/13/2017 and lot codes of: 70327610, 70427710, 70527810 and 70627910, respectively.”

The products have an establishment number of “EST. P-17156” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The affected retail locations are in Arizona, California, Nevada and Utah, according to the USDA.

The firm found the problem on Oct. 20, when the firm received notification from their supplier that the broccoli products used in the chicken salads were included in a U.S. Food & Drug Administration recall due to potential contamination with L. monocytogenes. The firm notified FSIS on Oct. 21.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, the USDA reports. Contact a health care provider if you are concerned about an illness.

The FDA’s describes listeria as “an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.”

