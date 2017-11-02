National

Man arrested at Florida airport threatened to kill wife

The Associated Press

November 02, 2017 7:12 AM

ORLANDO, Fla.

Authorities say they've arrested a Florida man at Orlando International Airport who they believe may have planned to shoot his wife.

WFTV reports police officers in Atlanta tipped Orlando police that 49-year-old William Schultz was possibly planning to shoot his wife. The officer recognized Schultz Tuesday evening from a picture he had seen earlier that day.

An arrest report says Schultz asked the officer about a parking garage and then walked away. The officer ordered him to stop.

Schultz's wife was traveling out of state and told law enforcement he'd texted her threatening messages, adding that he would be at the airport when she landed. Police said she canceled her flight out of fear. Her daughter called authorities.

He's charged with aggravated stalking with a firearm. Jail records don't list a lawyer.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

    This is Dean Otto in the emergency room after the 2016 crash; at that time, he was paralyzed from the waist down. He talks about what happened next.

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him
Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon 0:04

Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon
Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday 2:03

Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday

View More Video