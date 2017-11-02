Cancer may keep this boy from seeing Christmas. So he wants your holiday cards early

Jacob Thompson loves many things.
Like many other 9-year-olds, Jacob really likes Star Wars and playing with Legos, his stepmother Tara Artinyan wrote on Facebook. He’s a fan of the YouTuber DanTDM, who makes videos based on computer games like Minecraft, which Jacob often plays.
Jacob’s favorite number is 32, his stepmother wrote, and he loves singing, taking photographs, watching movies and saying “you stink” if he likes you.
Oh, and penguins are his “spirit animal.” It’s pretty easy to tell.
“Jacob never goes anywhere without his entourage of Penguin, Baby Penguin and his orange blanket,” Artinyan wrote.
But there might be one thing that rivals his love of penguins — Christmas.
“Jacob loves Christmas,” Roger Guay, Jacob’s father, told WCSH.
Jacob, diagnosed with Stage 4 High Risk Neuroblastoma in Feb. 2014 at 5-years-old, is expected to pass away sometime soon, according to a GoFundMe page created to cover his funeral expenses.
“On October 11, 2017 Jacob was admitted to the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital for the last time,” read the GoFundMe page, created by his mother Michelle Thompson Simard. “Jacob’s Neuroblastoma has spread to his head.
… His father, Roger and myself have been told that we should be spending as much time as possible with him and we should start making arrangements for his passing.”
Yet while Jacob is likely to miss the holidays, his stepmother wrote they plan to “fast forward” to Christmas to give the young boy one more chance to celebrate.
His dad told WCSH they will celebrate an early Christmas next weekend, decking out the boy’s hospital room with a Christmas tree and fake snow, along with an appearance from a (very real) Santa Claus.
And you can help, too, by sending Jacob some Christmas cards that Artinyan hopes to hang on the walls of his hospital room.
The mailing address is Maine Medical Center, 22 Bramhall Street, Room 653, Portland, ME 04012, his stepmom wrote on Facebook.
“Jacob would love to get some early Christmas cards,” she added.
He’s already received his first card, which of course was decorated with a penguin.
Now, it’s your turn.
Comments