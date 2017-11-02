What will help prevent sexual assault? Expanding use of fossil fuels, Rick Perry says

More Videos 3:15 Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him Pause 2:26 Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral 0:36 The story behind Lower Richland's 'Keep Chopping' motto 0:45 Haley to UN General Assembly: U.S. does not fear isolation 1:49 Channing Tindall has eye on Gamecocks and Bulldogs 0:47 What's next for Hudson's Smokehouse? 3:25 'Bump stock:' Watch a demonstration and learn how the gun device works 2:43 Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 0:31 What South Carolina's players from Georgia want to show the Bulldogs 2:15 Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Perry: I regret recommending abolishing the Department of Energy Former Texas governor Rick Perry testified before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee on his nomination to be energy secretary in the Trump administration, addressing his past call to get rid of the department. Former Texas governor Rick Perry testified before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee on his nomination to be energy secretary in the Trump administration, addressing his past call to get rid of the department. C-SPAN

