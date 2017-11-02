In this Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, photo, Hershey's chocolate bars are displayed on a newsstand, in New York.
In this Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, photo, Hershey's chocolate bars are displayed on a newsstand, in New York. Mark Lennihan AP
In this Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, photo, Hershey's chocolate bars are displayed on a newsstand, in New York. Mark Lennihan AP

National

Hershey’s unveils first major new bar in 20 years – and it’s lacking signature ingredient

By Kalin Kipling

kkipling@sacbee.com

November 02, 2017 1:31 PM

After 20 years, The Hershey Co. is releasing a new bar.

The company has been around for 117 years and has featured three main flavors since 1995: Hershey’s Milk Chocolate, introduced in 1900; Hershey’s Special Dark, introduced in 1939; and Hershey’s Cookies ‘n Creme, added in 1995, according to BestProducts.com.

On Wednesday, the company announced the new Hershey’s Gold bar, which features peanuts, pretzels and caramelized crème.

The flavor was launched to celebrate Hershey’s sponsorship of the U.S. Olympic Committee.

The bars will be available nationwide starting Dec. 1, but are already being sold at Hershey’s Chocolate World in Las Vegas and Hershey, Pa.

Food & Wine previewed the bar and found it “has a satisfying crunch, while the saltiness of the peanuts and pretzels give the bar a savory taste that isn’t overpowering. One may miss the chocolate foundation that Hershey’s usually provides, but the caramelized crème hasn’t lost the Hershey’s chocolate signature creaminess—it still tastes like a Hershey’s product even if there isn’t any chocolate in it.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

    This is Dean Otto in the emergency room after the 2016 crash; at that time, he was paralyzed from the waist down. He talks about what happened next.

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him
Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon 0:04

Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon
Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday 2:03

Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday

View More Video