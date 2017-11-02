Report highlights pattern of sexual abuse at prep school

FILE - This Feb. 26, 2016 file photo shows the entrance to St. Paul's School in Concord, N.H. The prep school released a report in May 2017 detailing allegations of sexual abuse against a dozen men and one woman who worked at the school between 1947 and 1999. An addendum released late Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, includes five staffers not previously identified, and outlines abuse that occurred up to 2009. Jim Cole, File AP Photo