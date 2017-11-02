He hadn’t skied in 32 years. Then virtual reality pulled him out of his wheelchair

More Videos 3:15 Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him Pause 0:31 Astros fans sing Queen's 'We Are The Champions' outside Minute Maid Park after World Series win 2:52 Harvey Weinstein faces more sexual assault allegations 2:26 Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral 1:33 Houston celebrates Astros' World Series win over Dodgers: "We deserve this" 0:45 Haley to UN General Assembly: U.S. does not fear isolation 0:46 Kathy the sick, 115-pound loggerhead rescued Wednesday 1:49 Channing Tindall has eye on Gamecocks and Bulldogs 0:31 What South Carolina's players from Georgia want to show the Bulldogs 0:47 What's next for Hudson's Smokehouse? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Paralyzed man walks, skis through virtual reality Evan W. Gadda, a student at the University of Nevada, Reno studying Musical Theatre, hasn't skied since he was 15 years old. He has cerebral palsy, and has been confined to his wheelchair his entire life. But once he put on a VR headset, he entered a world where he could walk, ski and attend Burning Man. Evan W. Gadda, a student at the University of Nevada, Reno studying Musical Theatre, hasn't skied since he was 15 years old. He has cerebral palsy, and has been confined to his wheelchair his entire life. But once he put on a VR headset, he entered a world where he could walk, ski and attend Burning Man. University of Nevada, Reno - @One Digital Media

