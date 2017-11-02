He took this stolen ambulance on a joyride — with a patient already in it, dash cam shows

When police caught up with the suspect, they didn’t mince words.
“What are you thinking?” a Dayton, Ohio, police officer yelled at the man in dash cam footage of the incident. Dayton resident Jeffrey Brown, 44, had just been caught by police after he hopped into the driver’s seat of an ambulance on Oct. 20 and went on a joyride, police say.
When he found the keys already in the ignition of the ambulance at 6:40 p.m. that night, Brown allegedly put the emergency vehicle into drive and sped off, according to Fox 45.
But Brown wasn’t alone in the ambulance, according to police: It was carrying a paramedic and a patient in back at the time, Fox 45 reports.
“You just kidnapped somebody,” an officer yelled as a large group of police officers put the suspect in handcuffs.
Brown was apprehended a mile and a half into his joyride, police told WHIO.
The lights of the ambulance were flashing as Brown allegedly sped away in the vehicle, dash cam video shows.
Police were finally able to stop the fleeing ambulance when one squad car sped past it, merged in front, and then slowed down, video shows.
Then officers leaped out of their vehicles, opened the driver’s side door, and pulled Brown out. Once they had him on the ground outside of the vehicle, the ambulance started to inch forward, but appears to have been stopped by the squad car sitting in front of it on the road.
By 7 p.m., Brown was arrested, the Dayton Daily News reported last month.
“You’re going to prison, buddy,” one of the officers says to the suspect in the video. “I hope you like that.”
Brown is being held at the Montgomery County Jail on charges ranging from kidnapping and abduction to grand theft auto and failure to comply, Fox 45 reports.
Court records show that a grand jury is reviewing Brown’s case, according to WHIO.
Comments