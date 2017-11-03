AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, file photo, a Rohingya Muslim man, Muhammed Yunus, 28, who has not eaten for the past three days grimaces in pain as he along with others wait along the border for permission to proceed to refugee camps near Palong Khali, Bangladesh. More than 600,000 Rohingya from northern Rakhine state have fled to Bangladesh since Aug. 25, when Myanmar security forces began a scorched-earth campaign against Rohingya villages. Bernat Armangue, File AP Photo