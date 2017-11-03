In this Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, file photo, a Rohingya Muslim man, Muhammed Yunus, 28, who has not eaten for the past three days grimaces in pain as he along with others wait along the border for permission to proceed to refugee camps near Palong Khali, Bangladesh. More than 600,000 Rohingya from northern Rakhine state have fled to Bangladesh since Aug. 25, when Myanmar security forces began a scorched-earth campaign against Rohingya villages.
National

AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

The Associated Press

November 03, 2017 12:58 AM

Muhammed Yunus, 28, a Rohingya Muslim who arrived from Myanmar and hasn't eaten for the past three days, grimaced in pain as he waited for permission to proceed to refugee camps near Palong Khali, Bangladesh.

More than 600,000 Rohingya from northern Rakhine state have fled to Bangladesh since Aug. 25, when Myanmar security forces began a scorched-earth campaign against Rohingya villages.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark lifted the winner's trophy after winning the singles final match against Venus Williams of the United States, at the WTA tennis tournament in Singapore.

A Chinese honor guard member unfurled his flag before a welcome ceremony for Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

South Korean figure skater You Young ran with an Olympic torch during the Olympic Torch Relay in Incheon, South Korea. The Olympic flame arrived in South Korea on Wednesday where it will be passed throughout the country by thousands of torchbearers on a 100-day journey to the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

