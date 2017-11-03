This photo provided by St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office shows Heather Marcotte. Marcotte, a preschool teacher, was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2017, after being fired from Northlake Christian School in Covington, La., where she told police she bit a 2-year-old student on the face.
This photo provided by St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office shows Heather Marcotte. Marcotte, a preschool teacher, was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2017, after being fired from Northlake Christian School in Covington, La., where she told police she bit a 2-year-old student on the face. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office via AP)
This photo provided by St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office shows Heather Marcotte. Marcotte, a preschool teacher, was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2017, after being fired from Northlake Christian School in Covington, La., where she told police she bit a 2-year-old student on the face. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office via AP)

National

Fired teacher charged in biting of 2-year-old student

The Associated Press

November 03, 2017 7:30 AM

COVINGTON, La.

A preschool teacher accused of biting a 2-year-old student on the face has been arrested on a charge of felony cruelty to a juvenile in Louisiana.

News outlets report 28-year-old Heather Marcotte was arrested Wednesday after being fired from Northlake Christian School in Covington.

She told police she bit the boy in frustration over his behavior. It's unclear if she has a lawyer.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office says the boy's mother noticed the bite mark on his cheek when she picked him up from school.

Northlake Christian says it takes kids as young as six weeks old and is a "special place where your child will be loved and nurtured."

In a statement, Head of School Monty Fontenot says: "We've handled it internally and there's no further comment."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

    This is Dean Otto in the emergency room after the 2016 crash; at that time, he was paralyzed from the waist down. He talks about what happened next.

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him
Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon 0:04

Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon
Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday 2:03

Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday

View More Video