He’s accused of posing as a cop. The driver he ‘pulled over’ was a real officer.

By Mike Stunson

November 03, 2017 11:40 AM

An Oldham County, Kentucky man impersonated a police officer and apparently unintentionally pulled over a real off-duty officer in his personal car, police said. .

Brandon Hurley, 24, made a u-turn to pull up behind a Louisville Metro Police Department officer on Hurstbourne Lane on Saturday and flashed lights and honked his horn, according to court documents.

The officer, William Shive II, thought Hurley was in trouble, so he pulled to the side of the road, the officer stated in his complaint. But Hurley walked up as if he was a police officer stopping a driver.

Hurley asked Shive if he knew he hit a curb and if he knew how fast he was going, according to court records.

The officer replied by asking Hurley what department he worked for, at which point Hurley answered “Jefferson County,” court documents said.

When Shive asked for Hurley’s badge number, Hurley went back to his car and drove off in the wrong lane of traffic at a high speed, according to court records. The officer was able to get Hurley’s license plate number as he drove away, according to the court documents.

Shive thought he recognized Hurley from high school, and a photo confirmed Hurley was a former classmate, the documents stated.

Hurley was arrested just after midnight Wednesday and charged with impersonating a police officer and wanton endangerment, according to the Jefferson County jail.

Court records show that he pleaded not guilty later Wednesday at his court arraignment and was released from jail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 21.

Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson

