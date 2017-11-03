Bomb suspect yelled ‘hail satan’ after explosion, professor being treated at hospital

More Videos 3:15 Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him Pause 0:40 She beat cancer, then predicted the Astros would win the World Series in the same year 4:18 Game preview: Can USC hang with Georgia? 0:31 What South Carolina's players from Georgia want to show the Bulldogs 2:43 Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 0:46 Kathy the sick, 115-pound loggerhead rescued Wednesday 0:47 What's next for Hudson's Smokehouse? 2:15 Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 0:45 Haley to UN General Assembly: U.S. does not fear isolation 0:30 USC's Muschamp positive about other schools, even when recruiting Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Man yells 'Hail Satan' after explosion at Davie Poplar James Hunt recorded this video as he approached a fire burning at the base of the Davie Poplar on the campus of UNC Thursday afternoon. Shortly after an explosion from erupted from the fire, the voice of a man shouting "Hail Satan' can be heard. James Hunt recorded this video as he approached a fire burning at the base of the Davie Poplar on the campus of UNC Thursday afternoon. Shortly after an explosion from erupted from the fire, the voice of a man shouting "Hail Satan' can be heard. James Hunt

