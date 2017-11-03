Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies hitched the horse to their patrol car before transferring him to the Polk County Sheriff’s Animal Control livestock facility.
Yes, you can get a DUI while riding a horse, Florida woman learns

By Sara Nealeigh

November 03, 2017 2:17 PM

A Polk County, Fla. woman was taken to jail after she was found drunk, riding a horse along a road.

Deputies were called to Combee Road near Crystal Lake road in Lakeland around 1:37 p.m. Thursday after someone reported seeing a woman on a horse looking confused, according to WFLA News Channel 8.

When Polk County sheriff’s deputies arrived they found Donna Byrne, 53, smelling of alcohol and, sure enough, riding a horse. Breath samples from Byrne registered her alcohol level at .157 and .161, according to Spectrum Bay News 9. In Florida, .08 is the legal limit.

Deputies also noted she was staggering and had red, watery eyes, according to Bay News 9.

Byrne was charged with a DUI and animal neglect and taken to jail. According to the Orlando Sentinel, the horse’s name is Boduke. Cops hitched the animal to a patrol car while it ate grass and then transferred the horse to the Polk County Sheriff’s Animal Control livestock facility.

Deputies said Byrne failed to provide proper care for the horse by placing it in danger while riding in the roadway, WFLA reported.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd told reporters Byrne was “not in any condition to be on the road” and put herself, the horse and other drivers on a normally busy road in danger.

The Sheriff’s Office said Byrne’s criminal history includes five felony and 10 misdemeanor charges, including cruelty to animals, drug possession and a probation violation.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

