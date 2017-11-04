Woman shot during attempted robbery shoots back – with the gun of the would-be robbers

A Georgia woman who was shot as she was being robbed at gunpoint on Friday told police she fired back.
The woman’s name has not been released by the Henry County Police Department. The incident took place around 9:20 a.m., at a Walmart parking lot in Stockbridge, Ga., which is about 20 minutes south of Atlanta.
The woman said that she had given a ride to Walmart to three men from another location, according to a news release from the police department. When they arrived, the men attempted to rob her vehicle.
She told police that she was shot by one of the three men. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported the woman was shot in the stomach.
But, “the victim evidently grabbed one of the suspects’ handguns and fired at the suspects as they fled on foot from the victim’s vehicle,” the release stated. “It is unknown if any of the suspects were injured.”
The woman was taken to an area hospital. Fox 5 Atlanta reported that the police have not revealed how the woman knew the men, if she knew them at all.
An update on her condition has not been released. Police are working to get video surveillance of the incident and to catch the three suspects, who are on the lam. Additional information was not immediately available.
Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan
