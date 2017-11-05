Kentucky House speaker resigns post after texts with staffer

FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 file photo, Kentucky Speaker of the House Jeff Hoover speaks at the 137th annual Fancy Farm picnic in Graves County, Ky. Kentucky’s House Republicans will meet privately to discuss the future of House Speaker Jeff Hoover after the state’s largest newspaper reported the GOP leader settled a sexual harassment claim outside of court with a member of his staff, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. The Paducah Sun via AP, File Kat Russell