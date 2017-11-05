More Videos

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

Pause
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Several dead in Texas Church shooting 1:38

Several dead in Texas Church shooting

Frank Martin thanks fans for time, passion, money 0:43

Frank Martin thanks fans for time, passion, money

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Georgia 1:04

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Georgia

Will Muschamp recaps loss to Georgia 8:53

Will Muschamp recaps loss to Georgia

Move Over PSA 0:32

Move Over PSA

Watch South Carolina men's basketball get Final Four rings 1:28

Watch South Carolina men's basketball get Final Four rings

Korean Festival: Food, Music and Dance 2:08

Korean Festival: Food, Music and Dance

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s win over NC State 6:54

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s win over NC State

  • More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting

    On Sunday a gunman opened fire at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, TX leaving at least 27 dead and 30 injured.

On Sunday a gunman opened fire at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, TX leaving at least 27 dead and 30 injured. Alexa Ard / McClatchy
On Sunday a gunman opened fire at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, TX leaving at least 27 dead and 30 injured. Alexa Ard / McClatchy

National

Pastor’s 14-year-old daughter among those slain in church shooting

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

November 05, 2017 4:51 PM

A gunman opened fire in a South Texas church Sunday, killing at least 20 people, according to local authorities, including the 14-year-old daughter of Pastor Frank Pomeroy.

Pomeroy told ABC News his daughter was “one very beautiful, special child.” His wife, Sherri Pomeroy, told NBC News that her husband was out of town but their daughter had attended the regular Sunday morning service at the church. The couple, married in 1985, have other children and grandchildren, she told the network.

The mission of the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, as listed on its Facebook page, is to “honor and glorify God by: Studying his word, sharing his gospel, praying for his guidance, and doing his will not ours.”

Several videos posted by the church on YouTube feature Frank Pomeroy.

Sutherland Springs is about 30 miles southeast of San Antonio.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

Pause
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Several dead in Texas Church shooting 1:38

Several dead in Texas Church shooting

Frank Martin thanks fans for time, passion, money 0:43

Frank Martin thanks fans for time, passion, money

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Georgia 1:04

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Georgia

Will Muschamp recaps loss to Georgia 8:53

Will Muschamp recaps loss to Georgia

Move Over PSA 0:32

Move Over PSA

Watch South Carolina men's basketball get Final Four rings 1:28

Watch South Carolina men's basketball get Final Four rings

Korean Festival: Food, Music and Dance 2:08

Korean Festival: Food, Music and Dance

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s win over NC State 6:54

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s win over NC State

  • Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

    This is Dean Otto in the emergency room after the 2016 crash; at that time, he was paralyzed from the waist down. He talks about what happened next.

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

View More Video