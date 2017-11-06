Her baseball hat fell seven stories. Floor by floor, fans helped her get it back.

More Videos 3:15 Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him Pause 1:11 More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting 1:41 Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down? 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 2:16 Trump on Texas shooting victims' families: We will never leave their side 1:23 A surreal moment: Erik Kimrey discusses favorite moments of "The Fade" documentary 2:43 Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 2:08 Korean Festival: Food, Music and Dance 1:04 What we learned from South Carolina vs. Georgia 6:54 Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s win over NC State Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Woman drops hat in parking garage, Astros fans use amazing teamwork to help give it back A woman dropped her hat from the seventh floor of a parking garage during the Houston Astros’ World Series celebration parade in Houston on November 3, but fans worked together to return her hat. A woman dropped her hat from the seventh floor of a parking garage during the Houston Astros’ World Series celebration parade in Houston on November 3, but fans worked together to return her hat. Credit: Twitter/Josh Pherigo via Storyful

