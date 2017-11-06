Her baseball hat fell seven stories. Floor by floor, fans helped her get it back.

More Videos

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

Pause
More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting 1:11

More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting

Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down? 1:41

Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down?

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Trump on Texas shooting victims' families: We will never leave their side 2:16

Trump on Texas shooting victims' families: We will never leave their side

A surreal moment: Erik Kimrey discusses favorite moments of 'The Fade' documentary 1:23

A surreal moment: Erik Kimrey discusses favorite moments of "The Fade" documentary

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 2:43

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!'

Korean Festival: Food, Music and Dance 2:08

Korean Festival: Food, Music and Dance

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Georgia 1:04

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Georgia

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s win over NC State 6:54

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s win over NC State

  • Woman drops hat in parking garage, Astros fans use amazing teamwork to help give it back

    A woman dropped her hat from the seventh floor of a parking garage during the Houston Astros’ World Series celebration parade in Houston on November 3, but fans worked together to return her hat.

A woman dropped her hat from the seventh floor of a parking garage during the Houston Astros’ World Series celebration parade in Houston on November 3, but fans worked together to return her hat. Credit: Twitter/Josh Pherigo via Storyful
A woman dropped her hat from the seventh floor of a parking garage during the Houston Astros’ World Series celebration parade in Houston on November 3, but fans worked together to return her hat. Credit: Twitter/Josh Pherigo via Storyful

National

Her baseball hat fell seven stories. Floor by floor, fans helped her get it back.

By Mandy Matney

mmatney@islandpacket.com

November 06, 2017 11:12 AM

A crowd of Houston Astros fans found something else to cheer about during Friday’s downtown World Series parade.

A woman watching the parade from the seventh floor of a parking garage dropped her hat, but Houston fans stepped up to the plate to help her out.

A video posted by Twitter user Alan Enokian showed dozens of fans play a game of catch with the hat, tossing it up the parking garage floor-by-floor, until finally it was returned to the original owner.

The whole crowd cheered and the video went viral with more than 180,000 retweets.

Here’s another angle of the epic game of hat toss.

This was the Houston Astros’ first World Series victory.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

Pause
More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting 1:11

More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting

Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down? 1:41

Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down?

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Trump on Texas shooting victims' families: We will never leave their side 2:16

Trump on Texas shooting victims' families: We will never leave their side

A surreal moment: Erik Kimrey discusses favorite moments of 'The Fade' documentary 1:23

A surreal moment: Erik Kimrey discusses favorite moments of "The Fade" documentary

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 2:43

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!'

Korean Festival: Food, Music and Dance 2:08

Korean Festival: Food, Music and Dance

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Georgia 1:04

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Georgia

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s win over NC State 6:54

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s win over NC State

  • Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

    This is Dean Otto in the emergency room after the 2016 crash; at that time, he was paralyzed from the waist down. He talks about what happened next.

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

View More Video