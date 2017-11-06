He wanted to feed the hungry, so he donated steaks. Thousands and thousands of steaks

More Videos 2:08 Korean Festival: Food, Music and Dance Pause 2:43 Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 1:23 A surreal moment: Erik Kimrey discusses favorite moments of "The Fade" documentary 3:15 Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 1:11 More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting 2:16 Trump on Texas shooting victims' families: We will never leave their side 2:26 Josh Kendall: Gamecocks in position to finish strong 6:54 Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s win over NC State 0:32 Move Over PSA 0:43 New SCANA chief operating officer Keller Kissam on what the utility means to him Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Mike Green, owner of Green Heating and Cooling, donated 12,000 pork steaks to the Clyde C. Jordan Food Bank and East St. Louis Township for distribution to needy and the elderly. The pork steaks were purchased at Schnucks, then delivered to the Clyde C. Jordan Center, where some were cooked and served, and others packaged and distributed. "Simply put, no one should ever be hungry," said township Supervisor Alvin Parks.

