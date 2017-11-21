Here are some of the best 2017 Black Friday deals at Best Buy, Walmart & more

3:48 Florida Man Wrangles Alligator, Frees it From Plastic Ring Pause

2:12 Drone footage of Raleigh’s winter wonderland snowfall

0:21 Firefighter catches child dropped from ladder

1:15 Overwhelmingly positive responses to the #MeToo hashtag

3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

3:15 Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

0:04 Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon

2:03 Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday