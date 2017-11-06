Third federally protected gray wolf killed in Oregon

FILE - This March 13, 2014 file photo provided by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife shows a female wolf from the Minam pack outside La Grande, Ore., after it was fitted with a tracking collar. Another gray wolf has been found dead in Oregon, marking the third such killing of a federally protected wolf in the past year. The wolf was found dead in Klamath County on Oct. 29, 2017, on state forest land and the U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife Services is offering a $5,000 reward for information on the killing, authorities said.

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife via AP, File)