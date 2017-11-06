Man crawls through baggage carousel and sneaks onto the airport tarmac, video shows

More Videos 3:15 Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him Pause 1:11 More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting 2:16 Trump on Texas shooting victims' families: We will never leave their side 2:26 Josh Kendall: Gamecocks in position to finish strong 2:08 Korean Festival: Food, Music and Dance 1:37 Your child could be riding to school in a bus that's been on the road since 1988 2:43 Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 0:32 Move Over PSA 2:15 Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 1:22 Gamecock commit Wyatt Campbell discusses season, upcoming surgery Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport In a video provided to the Miami Herald by a source who wishes to remain anonymous, a man makes it past Miami International Airport security Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, jumps onto a luggage carousel, and sprints onto the airport tarmac. Video has been edited by the Herald.

