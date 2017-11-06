Man crawls through baggage carousel and sneaks onto the airport tarmac, video shows

More Videos

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

Pause
More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting 1:11

More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting

Trump on Texas shooting victims' families: We will never leave their side 2:16

Trump on Texas shooting victims' families: We will never leave their side

Josh Kendall: Gamecocks in position to finish strong 2:26

Josh Kendall: Gamecocks in position to finish strong

Korean Festival: Food, Music and Dance 2:08

Korean Festival: Food, Music and Dance

Your child could be riding to school in a bus that's been on the road since 1988 1:37

Your child could be riding to school in a bus that's been on the road since 1988

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 2:43

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!'

Move Over PSA 0:32

Move Over PSA

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Gamecock commit Wyatt Campbell discusses season, upcoming surgery 1:22

Gamecock commit Wyatt Campbell discusses season, upcoming surgery

  • Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

    In a video provided to the Miami Herald by a source who wishes to remain anonymous, a man makes it past Miami International Airport security Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, jumps onto a luggage carousel, and sprints onto the airport tarmac. Video has been edited by the Herald.

In a video provided to the Miami Herald by a source who wishes to remain anonymous, a man makes it past Miami International Airport security Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, jumps onto a luggage carousel, and sprints onto the airport tarmac. Video has been edited by the Herald.
In a video provided to the Miami Herald by a source who wishes to remain anonymous, a man makes it past Miami International Airport security Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, jumps onto a luggage carousel, and sprints onto the airport tarmac. Video has been edited by the Herald.

National

Man crawls through baggage carousel and sneaks onto the airport tarmac, video shows

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

November 06, 2017 4:40 PM

A man pretending to talk on a cellphone made it past Miami International Airport security Saturday, jumped onto a luggage carousel, and sprinted onto the tarmac, exclusive video shows.

The footage shows a man casually strolling past an empty security checkpoint at the American Airlines ticket counter and diving into a luggage conveyor belt.

The man ultimately made his way onto the runway and airport ramp.

In a second video, he is seen being chased by an army of airport employees in neon vests.

And in yet another video, the man is seen being handcuffed by police as he lays on the ground.

The footage was provided to the Miami Herald by a source who wished to remain anonymous.

American Airlines officials confirmed that the incident occurred, but referred any questions to police.

Miami-Dade Police did not immediately respond to emails Sunday night.

MIA spokesman Marc Henderson said the incident is still under investigation and that it is still unclear if the man was a passenger, employee or scheduled to fly at all.

It was unknown if the man had a weapon.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

Pause
More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting 1:11

More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting

Trump on Texas shooting victims' families: We will never leave their side 2:16

Trump on Texas shooting victims' families: We will never leave their side

Josh Kendall: Gamecocks in position to finish strong 2:26

Josh Kendall: Gamecocks in position to finish strong

Korean Festival: Food, Music and Dance 2:08

Korean Festival: Food, Music and Dance

Your child could be riding to school in a bus that's been on the road since 1988 1:37

Your child could be riding to school in a bus that's been on the road since 1988

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 2:43

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!'

Move Over PSA 0:32

Move Over PSA

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Gamecock commit Wyatt Campbell discusses season, upcoming surgery 1:22

Gamecock commit Wyatt Campbell discusses season, upcoming surgery

  • Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

    This is Dean Otto in the emergency room after the 2016 crash; at that time, he was paralyzed from the waist down. He talks about what happened next.

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

View More Video