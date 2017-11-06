‘He would rather have a dead son than a gay son’ — and now he does, police say

Neighbors heard a “huge argument” coming from the apartment on Nov. 2.
And then they heard gunshots, Michael Chandler, a neighbor, told NBC Las Vegas.
When police arrived at the Henderson, Nev. apartment complex shortly after the gunfire, they arrested Wendell Melton, 53, and charged him with murder for allegedly killing his son, Giovanni, who was just 14 years old, according to Las Vegas Now.
Melton has also been charged with child abuse and possession of a gun by a prohibited person, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal.
Giovanni was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, the Las Vegas Review Journal reports, but eventually he died from the wounds.
Those who knew Giovanni told NBC that the teen’s sexual orientation likely had something to do with the alleged murder.
“He hated the fact that his son was gay,” Sonja Jones, Giovanni's former foster mother, told NBC. “I’m sure that inside of his mind, he would rather have a dead son than a gay son.”
Lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender Americans are more likely than any other group in the country to fall victim to hate crimes, according to a New York Times analysis of Federal Buruea of Investigation data.
Anti-gay violence is, in many cases, a sign of backlash against growing cultural acceptance for the L.G.B.T. community in the U.S., according to Gregory M. Herek, a psychology professor at the University of California, Davis, who spoke to the New York Times.
“They may feel that the way they see the world is threatened, which motivates them to strike out in some way, and for some people, that way could be in violent attacks,” Herek told the New York Times.
An arrest report reviewed by KTNV says that Giovanni and his father’s new wife did not get along, the TV station reports, which is why Melton rented his son an apartment. Giovanni had lived there alone since March, according to the police report.
Melton also told police that the shooting was an accident, KTNV reports. Melton said he had only brought a gun along when he went to check on his son at the apartment because he was afraid of some of the people his son hung around with.
Melton told police that Giovanni had argued with him when he arrived, pushed him to the ground and moved toward him as if to attack him, KTNV reports.
But police said Melton’s story about how his son ended up dead kept changing, according to KTNV, and that he at times contradicted himself.
Giovanni had been a freshman at Coronado High School, according to KTNV.
The father had been employed by United Airlines, according to Las Vegas Now.
Court records reviewed by Las Vegas Now show that Giovanni and his brother had been abandoned by their mother, leaving them in the care of a father who in the past had illegally possessed guns and threatened family with the illegal firearms.
