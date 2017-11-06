Autopsy results released in deaths of police officer, driver

This undated photo provided by the Rockford Police Department shows Rockford Police Officer Jamie Cox. Cox died during a traffic stop Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017 in Rockford, Ill. Authorities say Cox and another man were both found dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash. Rockford police Chief Dan O'Shea says Cox became "entangled" with the car and fired a shot, but he declined to say how either man died or to provide additional details. Rockford Police Department via AP)