Putin crony sides with Harvey Weinstein, says America is too uptight

More Videos 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Pause 0:59 Number of dead in Texas church shooting could rise 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 2:26 Josh Kendall: Gamecocks in position to finish strong 0:46 Main Street Dollar General burglary in Columbia 2 2:43 Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 1:01 Here are some of the NC references in “Stranger Things.” Have you caught them all? 2:15 Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:34 Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death 0:56 Ric Flair: There's no way I should be alive after some of the stuff I've done Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Harvey Weinstein faces more sexual assault allegations More women have stepped forward to make claims against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, who was fired from his company after a New York Times report detailing extensive sexual harassment accusations spanning three decades. Actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie as well as a former screenwriter are among the latest to say Weinstein made unwanted sexual advances. More women have stepped forward to make claims against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, who was fired from his company after a New York Times report detailing extensive sexual harassment accusations spanning three decades. Actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie as well as a former screenwriter are among the latest to say Weinstein made unwanted sexual advances. Meta Viers McClatchy

More women have stepped forward to make claims against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, who was fired from his company after a New York Times report detailing extensive sexual harassment accusations spanning three decades. Actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie as well as a former screenwriter are among the latest to say Weinstein made unwanted sexual advances. Meta Viers McClatchy