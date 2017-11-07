What is the constitutional convention and why is it important today?

In this photo from Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, voters fill out their forms as they prepare to vote at a polling station in the Brooklyn borough of New York. New Yorkers will decide whether to call a constitutional convention and vote for mayor in New York City, Rochester, Buffalo and Syracuse Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. Voters will also cast ballots in several county races, and decide the fate of a constitutional amendment that would allow judges to strip the pensions of corrupt officials. Turnout for the off-year election is expected to be light. Alexander F. Yuan AP