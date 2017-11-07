APNewsBreak: Anti-gay-marriage clerk to seek re-election

FILE- In this Sept. 1, 2015, file photo, Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis listens to a customer at the Rowan County Courthouse in Morehead, Ky. Davis, who spent five days in jail for refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples, will run for re-election in 2018, the first chance voters will get to have a say on the controversy that dominated national news. Timothy D. Easley, File AP Photo