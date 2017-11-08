For 128 years, a bug stuck in Van Gogh’s painting went unnoticed

More Videos 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Pause 1:47 Watch surveillance video from the morning Sherri Papini reappeared 6:20 When gun owners survive mass shootings 0:36 Man threatens Publix employees with knife after being confronted for shoplifting 2:56 Virginia's newly-elected openly transgender state representative: Discrimination is a disqualifier 3:37 Game preview: Can USC take advantage of floundering Florida? 1:18 Frank Martin: "I'm real excited about my team." 1:29 Youth soccer fields in high demand in Lexington County 0:56 How Muschamp feels about his previous employer, the Florida Gators 1:16 First Look at Catitude Cat Cafe in West Columbia Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Grasshopper found embedded in Van Gogh painting A team of curators and conservators at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City recently found a small grasshopper embedded in the thick paint of Vincent Van Gogh's "Olive Trees" painting, which was done more than a century ago. A team of curators and conservators at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City recently found a small grasshopper embedded in the thick paint of Vincent Van Gogh's "Olive Trees" painting, which was done more than a century ago. Shelly Yang The Kansas City Star

