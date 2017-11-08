Veterans Day 2017: Best free meals & military discounts, deals

This Veterans Day, restaurants across the nation will be thanking those who’ve served with a free meal — and in some cases, a free appetizer, dessert or beer.
Here’s a list of restaurants offering military deals this Veterans Day.
Note: We recommend you call specific locations to make sure they are taking part in the promotions and what proof of service they need to see.
Applebee’s will offer veterans and active-duty service members a free meal on Nov. 11.
Back Yard Burger will be offering a free classic burger to all active-duty military members and veterans who show ID or proof of service.
Veterans and active-duty military members get a free entree on Nov. 11.
Cracker Barrel is giving veterans a free slice of double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola Cake dessert on Nov. 11.
At participating locations, active-duty military and veterans can enjoy a free craft beer. Craftwork restaurants include Gordon Biersch, Rock Bottom,Old Chicago Pizza, ChopHouse, Big River Grille, Bluewater Grille, A1A Ale Works, Ragtime Tavern, and Seven Bridge.
All active-duty military members and veterans get a free “Build Your Own Grand Slam” pancake meal at Denny’s Friday, Nov. 10 from 5 a.m. to noon.
On Nov. 11, Dunkin’ Donuts will be offering a free doughnut to all veterans and active duty military.
Golden Corral will host a Military Appreciation Day Monday, Nov. 13. All customers with military ID get a free meal.
Veterans and active duty-military get a free meal from a selected menu on Nov. 11.
Anyone with a military ID gets a free order of pancakes on Friday, Nov. 10.
Little Caesars will offer veterans and active service members a free $5 “Hot-and-Ready-Lunch Combo” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11.
Veterans and active military with ID or proof of service will get a free appetizer and 10 percent off their order all day on Saturday, Nov. 11.
Veterans and active-duty military can get a free meal from a limited menu at Olive Garden on Saturday, Nov. 11. Beverages are not included in the offer.
Get a free a “bloomin’ onion” and non-alcoholic beverage at Outback Steakhouse on Nov. 11 if you are a veteran or an active service member.
Anyone with valid military ID can get a free appetizer or dessert from a select menu on Nov. 11.
Veterans and active-duty military with valid ID can get a free appetizer valued up to $10 on Nov. 11.
Active-duty military and veterans, as well as their spouses, can get a free tall coffee on Saturday, Nov. 11.
Active-duty military members and veterans with valid ID get a free lunch from a selected menu on Nov. 11.
Veterans and active-duty service members can get a free select draft beer (where it’s legal) or $5 off their check on Nov. 11.
