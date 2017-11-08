A dog owner discovered several meatballs with fishhooks stashed inside at a dog park in Ormond-By-The-Sea, Florida.
The dog chomped into meatballs left at the dog park. There were fish hooks in them

By Donovan Harrell

November 08, 2017 7:30 PM

In what can be a dog owner’s nightmare, police found balls of meat containing small fish hooks in a dog park.

There were several of these meatballs scattered around Ormond-By-The-Sea, Florida’s Bicentennial Park, where pet owners often take their dogs.

According to a Volusia County Sheriff's Office Facebook post on Tuesday, one dog ate some of the dangerous meat, described as “very mushy” and “had the consistency and smell of liverwurst.”

“The meat was still cold and sweating like it had been frozen and was thawing in the sun for awhile,” the Facebook post read.

The dog was taken to an emergency veterinary hospital. X-rays showed that the dog did not swallow any hooks.

A pet owner collected five meatballs and turned them over to police, according to the post. A police officer cut the meatballs open and took photos.

Police then contacted Volusia County Animal patrol and park employees closed the dog parks to search for any other dangerous items.

Volusia County Sheriff Michael Chitwood tweeted about the findings.

“Fair to say that the miserable excuse for a human being who did this has a cold lump of meat for a heart!!” Chitwood said.

The Facebook post also noted that two years ago at the same park, police found meat stuffed with pills.

