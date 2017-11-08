National

Florida man convicted of killing ex-girlfriend, 3 others

The Associated Press

November 08, 2017 8:12 PM

OCALA, Fla.

A Florida man has been convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend, her mother and two children.

The Ocala Star-Banner reports that 37-year-old James Edward Bannister was found guilty Wednesday of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of arson.

Authorities say Bannister killed 6-year-old CorDerica Hill, 8-year-old CorDarrian Hill, 27-year-old Jocalyn Gray and 52-year-old Bridget Gray at a Marion County home in August 2011. He shot each victim once in the head and then set the house on fire.

Bannister and Jocalyn Gray had a child together. The Hill children belonged to Bridget Gray's boyfriend.

The jury that convicted Bannister will reconvene to decide whether he should be executed or serve a life sentence. A decision for the death penalty must be unanimous.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

    In a video provided to the Miami Herald by a source who wishes to remain anonymous, a man makes it past Miami International Airport security Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, jumps onto a luggage carousel, and sprints onto the airport tarmac. Video has been edited by the Herald.

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium
Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

View More Video