United States Sen. Bernie Sanders waves after speaking at the University of Toronto during an event called "What the U.S. Can Learn from Canadian Health Care," in Toronto, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
National

Democrat leaders urge activists to stay politically involved

The Associated Press

November 09, 2017 9:48 PM

BURLINGTON, Vt.

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders says it is imperative to get more people involved in the democratic process to revitalize America.

Sanders, an independent from Vermont, appeared Thursday evening at fundraiser for the Vermont Democratic Party with U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison of Minnesota, who also serves as deputy chairman of the Democratic National Committee.

The two appeared along with top Vermont Democrats two days after Democrats across the U.S. made strong political gains.

Sanders says Ellison has been traveling the country and opening the doors of the Democratic party to young people, working people and people of every color, sexual orientation and gender no matter where they come from.

Ellison says Democrats must become regular fixtures in their communities, not just before elections.

