Udder surprise: Heifer found in family's swimming pool

The Associated Press

November 09, 2017 6:42 AM

NEWTON, N.C.

An 800-pound heifer made a big splash when it was found in a North Carolina family's swimming pool.

Catawba County Chief Animal Control Officer Jenna Arsenault told news outlets the agency received a 911 call Wednesday morning and arrived to find the young female bovine defiantly staring from the pool in Newton.

The pool's owner, Burt Thornburg, says he looked out the door and thought something fell into the pool. He says he started ripping off the cover and uncovered the cow.

Authorities say a team managed to lasso the horns and pull the cow from the pool. The cow was believed to be in the pool for two hours or more.

Authorities believe the cow was grazing and walked across the pool cover, thinking it was solid.

