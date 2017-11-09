National

Cops were chasing a suspected drunk driver, but found a 7-year-old behind the wheel

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

November 09, 2017 10:19 AM

It was 3:30 a.m. Tuesday outside the Family Video store in LaPorte, Indiana, when police spotted someone driving across the lot with the headlights off.

The driver pulled into the street without stopping to check for oncoming traffic, then began weaving down the road at 15 mph, said Capt. Bill Degnegaard of the LaPorte Police Department. When the officer activated his siren to pull over the suspected drunk driver, the car took off – at 40 mph.

After a slow-speed chase onto a state highway, the driver began fishtailing and crashed backwards through a fence, Degnegaard said. Officers pinned the vehicle in with their patrol cars, but were confused when they saw the uninjured driver scramble into the car’s back seat to hide.

That’s when they discovered he was a 7-year-old boy. Degnegaard said the boy had somehow obtained the keys to a car belonging to his mother’s boyfriend. He was released to his mother’s custody. An investigation into the incident is continuing.

