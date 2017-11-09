A photo of bride Patti Womer being upstaged by her grinning horse, Cricket, on her wedding day has gone viral.
A photo of bride Patti Womer being upstaged by her grinning horse, Cricket, on her wedding day has gone viral. Tony Bendele Tony Bendele Photography
A photo of bride Patti Womer being upstaged by her grinning horse, Cricket, on her wedding day has gone viral. Tony Bendele Tony Bendele Photography

National

This bride rode to her wedding in her father’s honor. But her horse stole the spotlight

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

November 09, 2017 2:30 PM

A wedding-day photo of a bride on horseback turned out unexpectedly hilarious thanks to her horse’s goofy grin.

Now the photo has tens of thousands of likes on photographer Tony Bendele’s various posts featuring it on his Facebook page. The photo has been featured in stories by at least a dozen newspapers, TV stations and websites.

Bride Patti Womer of Pennsylvania wanted to include her two horses, which her family has owned since she was 8 years old, in her Sept. 9 wedding to honor her father, reported The San Francisco Chronicle. Womer and her father had trained the horses together to compete in shows and rodeos, but he died a year ago in a four-wheeler accident. Womer, who was seriously injured, can no longer compete.

She planned to ride her horse, Cricket, to the ceremony, then dismount to walk alongside her father’s horse, Dutch, down the aisle, the newspaper said. When she paused for a photo, Cricket tried to shake off a fly and Bendele captured her goofy grin.

“This just showed that my father was there with me through the whole thing,” Womer told Yahoo Lifestyle.

She hopes to hang the photo in her home, she told ABC News.

**UPDATE**Tons of media outlets have picked up this story and have articles posted now. Here is the most up to date...

Posted by Tony Bendele Photography on Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

    In a video provided to the Miami Herald by a source who wishes to remain anonymous, a man makes it past Miami International Airport security Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, jumps onto a luggage carousel, and sprints onto the airport tarmac. Video has been edited by the Herald.

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium
Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

View More Video