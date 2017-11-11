He was caught fondling a boy at his 6th birthday party — then jumped to his death, cops say

A New York City man jumped to his death after parents caught him allegedly fondling a boy at his sixth birthday party, police say.
Edgar Collaguazo, 44, returned Wednesday evening to his apartment in Jackson Heights, New York City — and found the family that rented a room out of his place was throwing their son a sixth birthday party, the New York Daily News reported.
As the adults continued to celebrate, Collaguazo allegedly took the birthday boy, a 5-year-old girl and another child into his room. He told the parents they were going to watch a movie, NBC4 wrote.
Soonafter, that young girl left the room, acting strangely, the Daily News reported.
So the adults checked on Collaguazo and kids — and allegedly discovered that the man had the birthday boy on his lap while he fondled the six-year-old, according to The New York Post. The little girl, after being questioned, said that Collaguazo kissed her on the mouth, too.
Parents at the party leaped into action, according to the Post, attacking Collaguazo and locking him in his room while they waited for police to respond.
They checked on Collaguazo a few minutes after locking him inside his room, NBC reported, but found that he was missing.
The man, seemingly in an attempt to escape, jumped out of the fourth story window of his apartment, QNS wrote, eventually landing on a metal gate and then onto the street below.
A video of the man’s fatal fall, obtained by the Daily News, shows his final moments shortly before police showed up.
“The guy had one foot on the ledge trying to climb over the bars,” Jose Valentine, who said he saw Collaguazo’s fall, told the Daily News. “He let himself go head first and landed with a thud and splatter. It sounded like a pumpkin fell off the roof.”
Collaguazo was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
“I never imagined he was able to do something like that,” the birthday boy’s mother told the Post.
