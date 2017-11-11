At 96, WWII pilot tells ‘rest of story’ about daring rogue rescue

More Videos 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Pause 0:54 Gamecock Walk: USC arrives to face Florida 3:03 SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing 1:56 USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 3:37 Game preview: Can USC take advantage of floundering Florida? 1:58 A Vietnam POW bracelet led to a reunion 47 years later 12:56 Frank Martin recaps USC’s road win over Wofford 5:07 Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Florida State 0:43 New SCANA chief operating officer Keller Kissam on what the utility means to him 0:47 Top 10 photos USC Womens Basketball vs Alabama State Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Doomed WWII crew had a guardian angel in pilot Leonard Porter World War II pilot Leonard Porter of Overland Park tells the story of saving a B-24 crew from certain death following a bombing run over Iwo Jima. World War II pilot Leonard Porter of Overland Park tells the story of saving a B-24 crew from certain death following a bombing run over Iwo Jima. kmyers@kcstar.com

World War II pilot Leonard Porter of Overland Park tells the story of saving a B-24 crew from certain death following a bombing run over Iwo Jima. kmyers@kcstar.com