They tried to run from police, but then Georgio the dog ‘took them down’

More Videos 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Pause 1:07 Taylor Swift's transformation from country princess to pop queen 2:19 Will Muschamp recaps win over Florida, celebrates USC's progress 0:54 When the Gamecocks start dancing ... 0:46 South Carolina football players celebrate beating Florida 0:49 Will Muschamp hugs it out with former players after South Carolina beats Florida 3:03 SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing 0:54 Gamecock Walk: USC arrives to face Florida 0:48 Police video of sexual assault suspect 5:07 Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Florida State Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Dog takes down suspect being chased by police Volusia County Sheriff's Office released footage showing the moment two suspects trying to outrun police in Central Florida were taken down by Georgio the dog. Police say the suspects were driving a Camaro with a stolen tag and were carrying heroin, cocaine and about $2,000 in cash between them. Volusia County Sheriff's Office released footage showing the moment two suspects trying to outrun police in Central Florida were taken down by Georgio the dog. Police say the suspects were driving a Camaro with a stolen tag and were carrying heroin, cocaine and about $2,000 in cash between them. Volusia County Sheriff's Office

Volusia County Sheriff's Office released footage showing the moment two suspects trying to outrun police in Central Florida were taken down by Georgio the dog. Police say the suspects were driving a Camaro with a stolen tag and were carrying heroin, cocaine and about $2,000 in cash between them. Volusia County Sheriff's Office