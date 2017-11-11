They tried to run from police, but then Georgio the dog ‘took them down’

More Videos

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Pause
Taylor Swift's transformation from country princess to pop queen 1:07

Taylor Swift's transformation from country princess to pop queen

Will Muschamp recaps win over Florida, celebrates USC's progress 2:19

Will Muschamp recaps win over Florida, celebrates USC's progress

When the Gamecocks start dancing ... 0:54

When the Gamecocks start dancing ...

South Carolina football players celebrate beating Florida 0:46

South Carolina football players celebrate beating Florida

Will Muschamp hugs it out with former players after South Carolina beats Florida 0:49

Will Muschamp hugs it out with former players after South Carolina beats Florida

SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing 3:03

SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing

Gamecock Walk: USC arrives to face Florida 0:54

Gamecock Walk: USC arrives to face Florida

Police video of sexual assault suspect 0:48

Police video of sexual assault suspect

Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Florida State 5:07

Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Florida State

  • Dog takes down suspect being chased by police

    Volusia County Sheriff's Office released footage showing the moment two suspects trying to outrun police in Central Florida were taken down by Georgio the dog. Police say the suspects were driving a Camaro with a stolen tag and were carrying heroin, cocaine and about $2,000 in cash between them.

Volusia County Sheriff's Office released footage showing the moment two suspects trying to outrun police in Central Florida were taken down by Georgio the dog. Police say the suspects were driving a Camaro with a stolen tag and were carrying heroin, cocaine and about $2,000 in cash between them. Volusia County Sheriff's Office
Volusia County Sheriff's Office released footage showing the moment two suspects trying to outrun police in Central Florida were taken down by Georgio the dog. Police say the suspects were driving a Camaro with a stolen tag and were carrying heroin, cocaine and about $2,000 in cash between them. Volusia County Sheriff's Office

National

They tried to run from police, but then Georgio the dog ‘took them down’

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

November 11, 2017 5:51 PM

Georgio wasn’t having it.

When two suspects being chased by police swept through the pup’s yard in Daytona Beach, Fla., the black 2-year-old rescue dog decided to get his paws dirty.

The alleged criminals — who police say were carrying baggies of heroin, cocaine and cash — had just ditched a stolen car a few blocks away before trying to outrun deputies by breaking into a nearby backyard.

But the duo didn’t make it very far.

Georgio the dog took one of them down, WKMG News6 reported, forcing the suspect to the ground.

Volusia County Sheriff deputies, who caught the chase on video from a helicopter, arrived shortly after.

Georgio’s owner, Mario Figueroa told the Orlando station he was lighting a fire pit when the two men came dashing through his yard.

“I was standing right there and didn’t even see the gentlemen coming in from behind me,” Figueroa said. “All of a sudden I hear the dog tackle a guy in the yard, a gentleman runs by me and I hear one of them say, ‘Get the dog off me.’ The guys were on his territory and he took them down.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Pause
Taylor Swift's transformation from country princess to pop queen 1:07

Taylor Swift's transformation from country princess to pop queen

Will Muschamp recaps win over Florida, celebrates USC's progress 2:19

Will Muschamp recaps win over Florida, celebrates USC's progress

When the Gamecocks start dancing ... 0:54

When the Gamecocks start dancing ...

South Carolina football players celebrate beating Florida 0:46

South Carolina football players celebrate beating Florida

Will Muschamp hugs it out with former players after South Carolina beats Florida 0:49

Will Muschamp hugs it out with former players after South Carolina beats Florida

SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing 3:03

SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing

Gamecock Walk: USC arrives to face Florida 0:54

Gamecock Walk: USC arrives to face Florida

Police video of sexual assault suspect 0:48

Police video of sexual assault suspect

Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Florida State 5:07

Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Florida State

  • Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

    In a video provided to the Miami Herald by a source who wishes to remain anonymous, a man makes it past Miami International Airport security Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, jumps onto a luggage carousel, and sprints onto the airport tarmac. Video has been edited by the Herald.

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

View More Video