Sixth woman says she was groped by George H.W. Bush. She was 16 at the time.

A sixth woman is accusing former president George H.W. Bush of groping her while they were having photos taken together, reports Time magazine.
Roslyn Corrigan said she was 16 when Bush groped her in 2003 in The Woodlands, Texas, where she was tagging along with her father to a meeting, according to Time.
Corrigan said her “initial action was absolute horror” and confusion when the former U.S. president grabbed her rear end, Time reports.
Bush was 79 at the time.
“I don’t know, maybe it never really hit people that I was a child at the time and that goes beyond a guy being inappropriate in the workplace to a peer or somebody in his age range,” Corrigan told Time. “I was a child.”
Bush is one of dozens of powerful politicians and celebrities to be accused of sexual misconduct since actor Alyssa Milano launched the Me Too campaign in October, encouraging women to share their stories on social media after Harvey Weinstein was accused of sexual harassment by more than a dozen women.
In October, Actor Heather Lind wrote in a now-deleted post that Bush groped her behind during a photo-op, while he was in his wheelchair with his wife Barbara Bush at his side. She said he told her a dirty joke and later grabbed her rear again while the photos were being taken. She posted the story with the hashtag #MeToo as a part of the campaign.
Later that week, actor Jordana Grolnick told Deadspin that Bush did a similar thing to her while she was taking photographs with the former president in August 2016.
“He reached his right hand around to my behind, and as we smiled for the photo he asked the group, ‘Do you want to know who my favorite magician is?’ As I felt his hand dig into my flesh, he said, ‘David Cop-a-Feel!’” she told Deadspin.
Bush spokesman Jim McGrath issued an apology after both incidents.
“At age 93, President Bush has been confined to a wheelchair for roughly five years, so his arm falls on the lower waist of people with whom he takes pictures,” McGrath said after the second allegation.“To anyone he has offended, President Bush apologizes most sincerely.”
That same week, author Christina Baker Kline wrote in Slate that Bush grabbed her behind her while posing for a photo with her husband in 2014. She said Bush also repeated the “David Cop-a-feel,” joke to her as he touched her.
Amanda Staples, a former Maine Senate candidate posted on a private Instagram account that Bush groped her in 2006, according to the Press Herald. Retired journalist Liz Allen wrote on Facebook that Bush touched her from behind while posing for a photograph in 2004.
Bush was not in a wheelchair during Staples’ and Allen’s alleged incidents, according to Time, and McGrath declined to further comment on the incidents.
On Nov. 2 Laura Bush told CNN that the allegations against her father-in-law were “very innocent incidents.”
"I'm just sad that we've come to this," Laura Bush told CNN. "That was something that was very, very innocent that he's been accused of. But I know he would feel terrible."
Comments