She didn't want to go to the hospital - so police bribed her with a can of soda

Emergency responders in Tyler, Texas, knew something was wrong with the woman - but she just didn’t want to go to the hospital.
That’s how the story begins, according to a post on the Tyler-City Police Department’s Facebook page written by one of the paramedics who responded to the call.
Police and emergency medical staff were called to assist on a welfare check on an older female, and when they arrived, the woman had been “scooting around” on the floor because she wasn’t strong enough to get off the ground, according to the post.
The medical responders encouraged her to go to the hospital, but she insisted she was fine, and the paramedics couldn’t see any life-threatening injuries on her person. Still, “I knew something wasn’t right,” wrote one of the paramedics in the Facebook post.
When someone refuses medical treatment, there’s not much first responders can do, even if they think something is wrong. But the paramedic wrote on Facebook that one of the officers who was there noticed one thing the woman said: “All I want is a Big Red to drink and I will be fine.”
Big Red, a brand of Texas-brand red-cream soda, is “as much a part of growing up in Texas as souvenir chameleons at the State Fair, the first dip in the Gulf of Mexico, or a visit to the Alamo,” according to Texas Monthly.
According to the post, Sergeant Zack Noble made the woman a deal: he’d go out and buy her a Big Red and bring it to her if she went with the paramedics, She eventually decided to go to the hospital.
“I thought he was bluffing so that she would agree to go to the hospital,” wrote the paramedic on Facebook. “I could hardly believe it when Sergeant Noble arrived minutes later at the hospital with an ice cold Big Red for her.”
Police haven’t released updated on the woman’s condition, but dozens of people have commended the officer for keeping his word to the distressed woman.
The power of Big Red! https://t.co/Wx2vznFeQB— Big Red (@drinkbigred) November 8, 2017
